Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $634.50.

Kering Price Performance

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. Kering has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, and Qeelin brands.

