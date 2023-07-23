Key Financial Inc Acquires 199 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $80.82.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

