Key Financial Inc Has $27,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.47 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

