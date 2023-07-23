Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

LNG opened at $158.18 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.04 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

