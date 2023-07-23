Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 7,627.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUN opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sunoco’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

