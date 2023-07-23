KeyCorp Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $39.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.0 %

NOVA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

