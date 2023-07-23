KeyCorp Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $102.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEC. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

