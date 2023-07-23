KeyCorp Weighs in on Portland General Electric’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

POR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:POR opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

