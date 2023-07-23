Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 6.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.86. 5,264,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

