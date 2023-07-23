Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 12,815,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,047,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.