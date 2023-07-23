Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,704,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,051. The company has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

