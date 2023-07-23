Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,045. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

