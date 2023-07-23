Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,045. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.