Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 20,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 32,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 24,149,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,248,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

