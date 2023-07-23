Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $84,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Insider Activity

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.58 and its 200-day moving average is $323.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.46 and a twelve month high of $387.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

