Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.33 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.33 million and $293,669.64 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00105535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00029563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

