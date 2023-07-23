Konnect Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $78,147.98 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

