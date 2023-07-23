KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KPT opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.27. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.22.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.2896205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

KP Tissue Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -33.03%.

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.