KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.
KP Tissue Price Performance
TSE KPT opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$11.22. The firm has a market cap of C$104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.2896205 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
