KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00.

KP Tissue Price Performance

TSE KPT opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$11.22. The firm has a market cap of C$104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($1.06). The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.2896205 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

About KP Tissue

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -33.03%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Further Reading

