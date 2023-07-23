Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Lam Research stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $623.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.40 and its 200-day moving average is $539.67. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $663.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

