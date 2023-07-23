Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,168 shares of company stock worth $88,186. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

