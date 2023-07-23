Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of LEE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
