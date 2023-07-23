Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 7,731 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $454.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

