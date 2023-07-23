Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $1.73 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

