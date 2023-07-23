Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $49.97 Million in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,968,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 7.5% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leo Brokerage LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $80.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

