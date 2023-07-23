Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $6.73 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

