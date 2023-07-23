Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $14.30 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,000. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $226.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

