Leo Brokerage LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $286.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

