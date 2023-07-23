Leo Brokerage LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV opened at $143.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

