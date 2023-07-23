Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

