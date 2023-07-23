Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,201 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 535,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 357.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 146,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 142.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.