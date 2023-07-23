Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after buying an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 572,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 246,469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 551,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 341,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000.

PNOV stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $846.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

