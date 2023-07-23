Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.