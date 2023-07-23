Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

