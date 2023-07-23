Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.