Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

