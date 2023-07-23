Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 2.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after buying an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 200,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 558.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 556,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 472,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,174.0% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 550,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 507,108 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

