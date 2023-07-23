Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 43,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 316,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.35 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.