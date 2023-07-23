Lipe & Dalton Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,297 shares of company stock worth $15,914,580. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.70 and its 200-day moving average is $322.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

