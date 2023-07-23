Lipe & Dalton Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,583.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 166,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

