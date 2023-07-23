Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

