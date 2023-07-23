Lipe & Dalton Sells 450 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.