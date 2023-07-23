Lipe & Dalton Sells 500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Shares of META stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

