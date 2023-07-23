Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $454.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.