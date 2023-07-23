Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $56.28 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

