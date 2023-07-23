Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $90,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.85 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

