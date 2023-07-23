Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Invests $46,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

