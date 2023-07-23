Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

