Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 91 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

