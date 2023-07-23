Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $233.78. 3,348,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,314. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average is $208.11. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

