LSV Asset Management Acquires 170,561 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 170,561 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $426,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. 9,625,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

